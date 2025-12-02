How-Trump-might-topple-the-dollar

Policymakers overseeing foreign-exchange reserves had begun to diversify well before Mr Trump won re-election (see chart 2). Some fear America’s Treasury, and its ability to impose sanctions; others simply want to ensure their eggs are not all in one basket. The dollar’s share of global reserves has declined from 73% in 2001 to 58% today. Over the same period, a wide variety of currencies—including the Australian and Canadian dollars, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc—have seen their share rise. Central banks have diversified out of currencies, too, buying more than 1,000 tonnes of gold in each of the past three years, an increase of more than 140% on the three before that.