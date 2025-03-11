How Trump provoked a stockmarket sell-off

If Mr Trump wants to turn things around, which does not yet appear to be the case, it may take something big. His announcement that tariffs on Canada and Mexico would be deferred for a month did nothing to forestall the slump. Analysts have become gloomier about the American economy’s prospects, as consumer sentiment has soured and inflation expectations have risen. Although most are still predicting modest growth, a few are expecting a recession. Peter Berezin of BCA Research is one: he notes that, on top of all the turbulence, household savings built up during the covid-19 pandemic have been depleted, and past rises in interest rates continue to feed through to American mortgages.