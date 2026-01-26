How Trump’s ally at the Fed is remaking bank oversight

Bowman’s family owns a farm and ranch as well as a small-town bank where she used to work, overseeing compliance and even shoveling snow when the job required. When she was appointed to the Fed in 2018 to a seat reserved for someone with community-bank experience, she found herself culturally out of sync with the Fed’s more cosmopolitan, buttoned-up establishment, people familiar with her tenure said. In 2021, for example, Bowman opposed a decision to require proof of Covid vaccinations for any Fed employees or visitors, holding meetings off-site and openly questioning a policy she viewed as an overreach, these people said.