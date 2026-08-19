How Trump’s ever-present executive assistant became the talk of Washington

WASHINGTON—Sen. Jon Ossoff didn’t even use her full name. But everybody in Washington knew who he was talking about.
At a recent campaign event, the Georgia Democrat argued that President Trump would rather “travel with Natalie” on Air Force One than do the hard work that comes with being commander in chief.
The Natalie in question is Natalie Harp, a 35-year-old aide to Trump who has become an object of fascination for both the left and the right. Though she rarely speaks, she is an omnipresent figure at Trump’s side, standing just off camera during Oval Office events, traveling with the president around the country and the world, and tapping out his social-media posts.