How Trump’s migrant crackdown threatens America Inc
Unwinding the country’s legal migration system could be worse than mass deportations
Modelo has been America’s favourite beer ever since Bud Light enraged conservative imbibers in 2023 with a “woke" social-media campaign featuring a trans woman. Now Constellation Brands, which owns the Modelo brand in America, also finds itself a victim of the country’s rightward lurch. According to the company, Hispanic customers, who make up half its total, are staying home and drinking less as they fear being swept up in the federal government’s mass deportations.