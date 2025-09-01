How Trump’s migrant crackdown threatens America Inc

They are right that the current H-1B system has been abused. Firms have rigged the lottery by entering the same candidate multiple times. Some do not properly advertise jobs to American workers when they parlay H-1Bs into green cards, as they are obliged to by law. An expected new rule replacing the lottery system with one that favours higher-paid workers is likely to hurt Indian outsourcing firms such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services most, but would also create trouble for America’s tech darlings. During the last fiscal year the “magnificent seven" tech giants secured more than 30,000 H-1B visa approvals, including extensions of existing visas. Although some would presumably qualify under a new pay criteria, big tech firms also bring in plenty of less well remunerated workers from abroad.