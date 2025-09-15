How Trump’s provocative economist crashed the Federal Reserve

Two years ago, Stephen Miran’s career in finance seemed to reach a dead end. The investment firm he co-founded was closing, having never really gotten off the ground.

Now he is at the forefront of President Trump’s bid to remake the Federal Reserve.

Miran, chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, is poised to join the Fed’s board of governors, part of the 12-member panel that sets interest rates to steer the U.S. economy. It would be the first time since the creation of the modern Fed in the 1930s that a sitting member of the executive branch would also serve at the central bank.

Miran, who previously criticized a “revolving door" between the Fed and the executive branch, has said he would take a leave from the council, but won’t resign, while he serves a four-month Fed term that could potentially extend beyond its official end date. A Senate confirmation vote is set for Monday evening. If confirmed, Miran is expected to vote at the Fed’s two-day policy meeting this week, placing him in the middle of Trump’s pressure campaign to cut interest rates aggressively.

The rapid rise of the 42-year-old Harvard-educated economist from relative obscurity on Wall Street to the upper echelon of U.S. monetary policy stems from his deep-rooted devotion to the president’s economic agenda and knack for stirring up debate with provocative arguments.

In a recent interview from his unfussy corner of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building that flanks the White House, Miran said his willingness to ask “forbidden questions" was an asset in fighting against groupthink.

“I’m never going to claim to be the smartest person in the room," he said. “I’m happy to be the most annoying person in the room."

While he has since distanced himself from the idea, Miran is best known for promoting the concept of a “Mar-a-Lago Accord," in which the U.S. would push other countries to strengthen their currencies against the dollar in an effort to boost U.S. manufacturing. He has also suggested that the president should get more control over who serves on the Fed’s policy committee, including the ability to fire officials at will.

In his confirmation hearing this month, Miran said he would leave his role as an advocate of the president’s economic agenda at the Fed’s doorstep. Critics doubt that is possible.

“By staying on CEA—even with a leave of absence—it’s a pretty good signal that he would just be willing to push for what the president wants," said Carola Binder, an economics professor at a right-leaning institute at the University of Texas at Austin.

Miran’s Fed seat only runs through January, and he has said he would resign from the White House if he were nominated to a longer term. Trump has mused that Miran could be chosen to fill a term that runs until 2038 if Trump succeeds in ousting Fed governor Lisa Cook, whom the administration has accused of mortgage fraud. Some even see him as a long-shot candidate to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends in May.

Miran could also stay at the Fed if Trump merely declines to nominate a successor to his seat, a scenario in which Miran hasn’t pledged to resign from his CEA post.

The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by a quarter percentage point at this week’s meeting, its first cut since December. Trump, though, has repeatedly said that cuts should be much larger than that, and Wall Street investors are eager to see if Miran joins that push from the inside.

Interviews with friends and former colleagues paint Miran as a vocal Trump booster from the early days of his first presidential campaign—well before most others even in conservative financial circles—who viewed the fellow New Yorker as a kindred spirit on issues such as tariffs and immigration.

Miran “was a Trump supporter from Day 1," said David Seif, chief economist for developed markets at Nomura and a friend of Miran’s from their Harvard days. “Steve didn’t just want a Republican to win—he wanted Trump to do it."

Political awakening

Raised in the New York suburbs by two public employees, both Democrats, Miran said that he was more conservative than his parents from an early age but didn’t hold strong political convictions until later in life.

After getting a bachelor’s degree from Boston University in 2005, Miran earned an economics Ph.D. at Harvard, writing a thesis on macroeconomic policy with the esteemed conservative economist Martin Feldstein as his adviser.

Miran showed little interest in following his mentor or many of his classmates into an academic career. Wall Street beckoned, and Miran bounced between a few jobs as a debt and currencies analyst before landing at a small New York hedge fund named Sovarnum in 2014.

By then, his political views were taking shape. As an analyst, Miran says he became convinced China’s efforts to devalue its currency were having massive effects on the global economy, propping up its “own manufacturing class while basically destroying ours."

Miran was a Republican who supported lower taxes. But the usual political debates about tax rates struck him as trivial. He was excited when Mitt Romney threatened tariffs on China during the 2012 Republican primary and disappointed when he thought that Romney buried the proposal during the general election.

When Trump announced his candidacy in 2015, promising a different approach to trade and more aggressive posture toward China, Miran said he found a candidate who spoke to him.

Other parts of Trump’s agenda were also appealing. At Harvard, Miran was generally seen by friends as a typical center-right Republican. But he also had a populist streak, Seif said, believing that a lot of people “born in the United States were getting a raw deal from immigration."

Miran said that his concerns about immigration grew during Trump’s first presidential campaign. But he also said that his special concern for working-class Americans dates back to his undergraduate years, where he majored in philosophy and read thinkers who touted the importance of “peoples and cultures."

Life on Wall Street

Miran’s early support for Trump made him an outlier at Sovarnum, an investment fund that oversaw roughly $800 million and a dozen employees at its peak.

Around 2016, Sovarnum gave Miran his first big break: a chance to manage his own pool of money. His portfolio started with about $5 million and grew into the mid-tens of millions of dollars.

Vikas Shilpiekandula, Sovarnum’s chief executive, was often hesitant to implement Miran’s trades himself, seeing them as risky. Some colleagues sometimes worried Miran’s investment decisions could be negatively influenced by his politics, which were well known in the office. Miran said he was “very happy" with how his slice of the fund performed. Sovarnum, meanwhile, struggled to keep its investment clients in the late 2010s and eventually closed its doors.

By then, Miran had moved on, using personal contacts at the Treasury Department to join the agency in April 2020, where he analyzed and administered pandemic relief programs.

He left his post after Trump’s election defeat to co-found an investment manager, Amberwave Partners. In early 2022, Amberwave launched an exchange-traded fund that picked S&P 500 companies it believed were good for American workers. The ETF grappled with rising interest rates. It modestly outperformed the S&P 500 in 2022, but never attracted more than $1.7 million in assets, according to FactSet.

Miran and his partners shifted gears, converting Amberwave into a hedge fund. Fundraising remained challenging, and the firm was shut down by late 2023.

A pivot to politics

Amberwave’s failure helped set in motion Miran’s unlikely rise to MAGA stardom, giving him more freedom to articulate his thoughts on economic policy through his writings.

He was already submitting op-eds to various outlets, including The Wall Street Journal. But Miran soon found his sweet spot in longer pieces he wrote for the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, and then for Hudson Bay Capital, a hedge fund that hired him as a senior strategist.

Miran’s papers, on topics including industrial policy, government-bond issuance and tariffs, earned mixed reviews.

Some were “pretty wacky, but wacky in interesting ways," said Peter Conti-Brown, a financial and legal scholar at the University of Pennsylvania. They tackled important questions, such as the downsides of a strong U.S. dollar, while offering unconvincing solutions such as withholding interest payments on U.S. debt to foreign creditors, he said.

While Wall Street often dismissed his arguments, Trump’s inner circle was paying attention. And when Trump won his re-election bid, the president announced Miran as his pick to lead the CEA on Truth Social. (Miran keeps a framed copy of the social-media post in his office.)

Last year, when Joe Biden was president, Miran argued repeatedly that the Fed shouldn’t cut rates, suggesting in one article that “structural changes" to the economy since the 2010s, such as a reversal of globalization, could mean that rates should stay higher on a sustained basis.

This year, he has made relatively few comments about monetary policy. But he did hint in a June CNBC interview that rate cuts are appropriate with the economy “normalizing to what it was before Covid."

Asked about Trump’s push at the time for a one-percentage-point rate cut, Miran offered praise for the president, saying Trump was right to dismiss inflation concerns during his first term and then warn about inflation when Biden was in office.

“I think we do have to acknowledge that the president has a really good track record of being right on monetary policy," he said.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com and Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com