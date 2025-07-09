How Trump’s trade deals take aim at China

China does not yet know precisely what it is up against. Mr Trump’s team has not clarified what it means by transshipment. But it is clearly concerned China will try to evade the tariffs it faces by serving America’s market via other countries. During Mr Trump’s first trade war, China exported fewer products to America and more to countries like Mexico and Vietnam. These countries, in turn, exported more goods to America. A similar pattern recurred this year after Mr Trump imposed sweeping “reciprocal" tariffs in April. Although China’s exports to America plunged by over 34% in May, against a year earlier, its overall exports continued to grow. Many of the countries that bought more stuff from China also sold more to America.