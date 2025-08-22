How Trump’s Ukraine peace push stalled out in four days

On Monday, President Trump boasted about quickly brokering peace to end the bloody Ukraine conflict. By Thursday, he was saying that Kyiv had no chance of winning the war without new attacks on Russia.

“It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense," Trump posted on social media. “Interesting times ahead!!!"

His turnaround underscored the fading optimism about Trump’s latest push to end the war.

Trump’s hopes for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to hammer out a peace agreement haven’t materialized. Nor has his backup plan for Putin and Zelensky to meet by themselves to discuss ending the 3½-year-long war.

U.S. and European officials are still negotiating the makeup of a peacekeeping force that would aim to deter future Russian attacks against Ukraine if a peace deal was reached. Even that idea was quickly rebuffed by the Kremlin and raised questions about Trump’s willingness to commit to a major role for the U.S. military.

With much of his plans still unrealized, Trump is confronted with the uncertainties that have dogged him for the past seven months: How willing is he to pressure Putin, and how far is he willing to go in backing Zelensky?

“On the positive side, people are talking about real things now that they weren’t several months ago. We’re talking about security guarantees and how do we deal with territorial issues," said Thomas Graham, a former senior National Security Council official on Russia issues. “It’s quite clear that the president did not understand the complexity of the issues that he faces and has tended to read favorably some of the things that Putin may have said."

Trump seemed to acknowledge that peace was no closer in his social-media post Thursday, which appeared aimed at encouraging Ukraine to intensify the war and didn’t mention his peacemaking efforts.

The Ukraine conflict has turned into a bloody war of attrition in eastern and southern Ukraine, with Russia making small gains at great cost. Ukraine has little chance soon of reversing the direction of the war without a major infusion of fresh arms and a solution for its manpower shortages.

Ukraine has been working to develop its own longer-range missiles, but the status of its program has long been shrouded in secrecy. Zelensky said recently that a new long-range cruise missile was being produced. That large-scale program, he said, was expected by the end of December or early next year. Ukraine already has a major drone industry.

The failure to reach a diplomatic breakthrough stems in part from sharp differences in negotiating style between Putin and Trump. The U.S. president, former aides said, has an improvisational approach that is heavily dependent on personal relationships. Putin is methodical in his preparation and unsentimental, said former U.S. officials who have closely observed the Russian leader.

Trump has been seeking a quick end to the conflict, vowing last year on the campaign trail that he would be able to stop the fighting within 24 hours, a pledge that he has since said was sarcasm. Putin is playing a longer game, calculating that Russia can gradually improve its position on the battlefield while the diplomats talk, even if it is at the expense of thousands of casualties on both sides.

“The Russians think time is on their side in this conflict," said Nate Reynolds, who handled Russian affairs on President Joe Biden’s National Security Council. “They’re in no hurry to negotiate a peace settlement. The two sides remain far apart on all of the core issues."

On Monday, Trump voiced confidence in a hot-mic moment during his meeting with European leaders that he was on the verge of a breakthrough with Putin.

“I think he wants to make a deal for me, you understand that?" Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron. “As crazy as it sounds."

The president’s social-media message advising Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory might be an attempt to reclaim leverage as the diplomacy seems fated to drag on, according to analysts.

“That suggests he realizes that pressure on Russia has been the most egregious missing piece of his so-called strategy," said Alexander Vershbow, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. “But if there are no weapons in the pipeline to back that up, there’s less value."

Trump hasn’t provided Ukraine with long-range strike missiles or authorized more weapons from U.S. stockpiles to send quickly to Ukraine. Instead, the Trump administration has orchestrated a framework through which the U.S. will sell weapons to Europe so they provide more arms to Ukraine with an emphasis on Patriot air-defense systems.

This week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. had hiked the prices of those arms by 10%, potentially to fund U.S. air cover for the European-led reassurance force in Ukraine.

And after promising to levy harsh new sanctions on the Kremlin for not making a deal, Trump has only ordered tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil, which take effect next week. He hasn’t targeted China, Russia’s greater energy customer, while the Trump administration has lambasted European allies for still buying Russian crude.

Trump has also said U.S. troops won’t serve on the ground in Ukraine, though American forces might assist forces from European nations stationed in the country. “You have my assurance, and I’m president," Trump said Tuesday on Fox News.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt played down the significance of Trump’s social-media message, saying he was merely “making an observation" about the state of the conflict, which has seen hundreds of thousands of people killed. But it highlighted Trump’s unease with the state of peace talks.

The missive contrasted sharply with statements Trump made before his second inauguration, when he assailed Biden for providing ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles, which have a range of nearly 190 miles, to Ukraine.

“I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia," Trump told Time magazine in December. “Why are we doing that? We’re just escalating this war and making it worse."

Fiona Hill, who served as a top Russia expert on the National Security Council during Trump’s first term, said his recent meetings with Putin and with Zelensky and European leaders at the White House had led to a confused process and that it was possible that the U.S. and Russian leaders had a different understanding of security guarantees.

“We’re kind of muddling along in Ukraine, and everybody’s basically trying to manage Trump at this moment, including Putin," she said. “The Russians use terms in a certain context, and Trump misses that. Maybe Putin was deliberately letting him believe he was going along."

While the Trump administration is holding fast to its hope of a quick agreement, some former officials said a comprehensive resolution is unlikely.

“We are where we were two weeks ago, we are where we were six months ago," said Kurt Volker, who served as U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations in Trump’s first term. “There’s never going to be an agreement. Putin will never agree."

Write to Alexander Ward at alex.ward@wsj.com and Michael R. Gordon at michael.gordon@wsj.com