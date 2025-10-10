How Trump’s upside-down diplomacy delivered a major foreign policy victory
Jared Malsin , Vera Bergengruen , Anat Peled , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Oct 2025, 07:02 am IST
The president adopted an unorthodox strategy of declaring victory first and letting others work out the details later, and it is paying off for now.
President Trump’s announcement that he ended the two-year war in Gaza rested on an unorthodox strategy of declaring victory first and forcing others to fill in the details to make it a reality.
