How Trump’s war on the Federal Reserve could do serious damage
Economist , The Economist 6 min read 27 Oct 2025, 11:43 am IST
Summary
Just consider what happens if inflation starts to rise again
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Pity the bond trader without Truth Social on their phone. All it took was one after-dinner missive, fired off by the president on his social network, to turn the White House’s tussle with the Federal Reserve into something more worrying. On August 25th Donald Trump posted a letter saying he had fired Lisa Cook, a Fed governor, for alleged mortgage fraud.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story