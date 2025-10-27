How Trump’s war on the Federal Reserve could do serious damage

Second is a vote, carried out every five years, by the seven Fed governors to approve regional Fed branches’ choice of presidents. A rotating cast of five regional Fed presidents rounds out the 12-person Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets interest rates. That vote comes early in 2026. If Ms Cook is pushed out, and the Senate confirms replacements for both her and Adriana Kugler, another Fed governor who has recently resigned, then in principle four of the seven Fed governors will be Trump appointees, and could insist on sympathetic regional presidents. However, even in that scenario, such blatant interference is unlikely. Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, the two governors appointed during Mr Trump’s first term, are technocrats.