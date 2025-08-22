How Trump will decide which Chips Act companies must give up equity
Summary
Administration isn’t eyeing equity in semiconductor companies that are increasing U.S. investment like TSMC and Micron, but may take stakes in others.
The Trump administration is considering taking equity stakes in companies receiving funds from the 2022 Chips Act but has no plans to seek shares in bigger semiconductor firms that are increasing their U.S. investments, according to a government official.
