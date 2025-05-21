How two CEOs mixed romance and business, leading to scandal
Sarah Nassauer , Suzanne Kapner , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 21 May 2025, 07:49 AM IST
SummaryKohl’s CEO Ashley Buchanan and Chandra Holt lived together in Texas but kept their relationship quiet as their interests became intertwined at retail chains.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Vaquero Club is tucked away behind stone walls in a wealthy suburb of Dallas. The gates protect a swanky neighborhood of Texas-size mansions, a pristine golf course and a lake stocked with bass.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story