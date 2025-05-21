How two CEOs mixed romance and business, leading to scandal

It was an admission of a relationship that had been gossiped about for years among employees, but kept out of view of many corporate leaders and board members. First at Walmart, then crafts retailer Michaels and now Kohl’s. But it wasn’t really hidden. Both Buchanan and Holt had filed for divorce from their respective spouses in 2020. Court records showed an extramarital affair with Holt had a role in Buchanan’s divorce. And the couple lived openly at Vaquero, where they play tennis together and share a $3 million stone house with a koi pond and private pool.