How two feuding generals drove Sudan to the brink of starvation
Nicholas Bariyo , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Apr 2024, 09:34 AM IST
SummaryAs the war reaches the one-year mark, U.N. agencies warn that 700,000 Sudanese children could die from hunger in 2024.
For months, Hossan Taha and his wife have skipped meals to give what food they could find to their three children. But in recent days, their youngest, 2-year-old Muhammad, has stopped playing with his sisters and spends his days lying in bed or curled up in his mother’s arms.
