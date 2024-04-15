How two feuding generals drove Sudan to the brink of starvation

The RSF still holds vast parts of the country, including almost all of the Darfur region, where its mostly Arab fighters have perpetrated mass atrocities against indigenous Black communities, as well as much of the capital, Khartoum. But in recent weeks, the military—aided by its acquisition of Iranian attack drones and new armed groups joining its efforts—has notched important territorial gains, including Omdurman, which sits across from Khartoum on the other side of the Nile River.