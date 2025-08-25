How Ukraine’s naval drones hold Russia’s warships at bay

Back at base in the Mykolaiv region, the men from the Barracuda Battalion use a surveillance drone to hunt for movement in Oleshky, a town under Russian control on the far bank of the Dnieper river from Ukrainian-controlled Kherson. The camera is so good that when it zooms in the screen is filled with a preening duck. Elsewhere on the base men are making mines to place at the mouths of river inlets, which, unprotected, would allow Russian troops to sneak deep into Ukrainian territory. In a warehouse engineers and welders are building usvs. One has a compartment for evacuating wounded soldiers; another, a slim kamikaze vessel, is built to attack major naval or infrastructure targets. Others can also be packed with explosives, or fitted with rocket launchers or trays that carry flying drones close to their target.