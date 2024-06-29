How Uncle Sam became an American icon
SummaryThe figure’s appearance and message have changed over the last 200 years, but he remains an instantly recognizable national symbol.
As millions of Americans celebrate our nation’s independence on July 4, many no doubt will lament the choice between a septuagenarian and an octogenarian in the upcoming election. Perhaps they can find some comfort in the fact that our oldest elder statesman, Uncle Sam, will continue to hold office long after both Biden and Trump.