How Vance became the point man to end a war he didn’t want

A significant gulf between the two delegations remains before talks begin. The initial version of a peace proposal circulated by Iranian officials called on the U.S. to accept Tehran’s right to enrich nuclear material, a red line for the White House. The administration has since said Iran has softened some of its points. And while some oil tankers have again started to transit the Strait of Hormuz as Iran continues to maintain its grip on that waterway, Trump has warned Tehran against collecting tolls.