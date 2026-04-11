Vice President JD Vance was wrapping up a two-day trip to Budapest to bolster the re-election bid of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban when President Trump presented him with the most significant international assignment of his career: leading the administration’s high-stakes peace talks with Iran.
How Vance became the point man to end a war he didn’t want
SummaryThe anti-interventionist vice president is now inextricably linked to the outcome of the war with Iran.
Vice President JD Vance was wrapping up a two-day trip to Budapest to bolster the re-election bid of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban when President Trump presented him with the most significant international assignment of his career: leading the administration’s high-stakes peace talks with Iran.
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