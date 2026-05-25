Before White House officials left the presidential palace one recent afternoon, interim President Delcy Rodríguez gave them blue goody bags tagged with her name. Inside was Venezuelan rum for the men and straw beach bags and chocolate for the women.
How Venezuela’s New Leader Rose From Pariah to Powerful U.S. Partner
SummaryDelcy Rodríguez has preserved an authoritarian system and has avoided elections for five months while courting Trump officials and the oil industry.
Before White House officials left the presidential palace one recent afternoon, interim President Delcy Rodríguez gave them blue goody bags tagged with her name. Inside was Venezuelan rum for the men and straw beach bags and chocolate for the women.
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