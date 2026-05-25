How Venezuela’s New Leader Rose From Pariah to Powerful U.S. Partner

Special fund

Since January, the U.S. has taken control of millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently said the proceeds of oil sales are held in New York bank accounts. The accounting firm KPMG is auditing expenses before the money is returned to pay for the salaries of teachers, police and other public sector workers—partly to prevent graft in a country widely perceived to be among the world’s most corrupt. “The wealth of the country is actually benefiting the people of Venezuela,” Rubio said.