How Venezuelan gangs and African jihadists are flooding Europe with cocaine
Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Dec 2025, 08:56 am IST
Summary
Surging trans-Atlantic drug flows mean that cocaine seizures in Europe now exceed those in North America.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Venezuela has become a major launchpad for huge volumes of cocaine shipped to West Africa, where jihadists are helping traffic it to Europe in record quantities.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story