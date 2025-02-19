How Vladimir Putin plans to play Donald Trump
The Economist 6 min read 19 Feb 2025, 07:50 AM IST
SummaryThe Russian president thinks he is a better poker player
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Judged by the din of Russian propaganda and the despair among some Europeans, Vladimir Putin has never been closer to winning his war on Ukraine. Yet three years after his invasion, it is not clear what “win" means. His goals are elusive. His “special military operation" was planned in secret. His government was kept in the dark, as were the Russian people. Mr Putin talks of defending Russian sovereignty, but what happens next depends in part on factors outside his control: politics in Ukraine, Europe’s re-armament effort, and above all Donald Trump. Negotiations with the Trump administration began formally on February 18th in Saudi Arabia.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less