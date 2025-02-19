How Vladimir Putin plans to play Donald Trump

Russia’s economy has withstood the blow of sanctions thanks to the professionalism of its central bank, high commodity prices and fiscal stimulus. Yet the reallocation of resources from productive sectors to the military complex has fuelled double-digit inflation. Interest rates are 21%, the highest level in two decades. A shortage of labour is chronic. Figures on the economy may not be reliable: the statistics authority constantly revises growth estimates, for example. But a report by the Central Bank and the Ministry of Economy, leaked to Reuters, warns a recession may come before inflation slows. Oleg Vyugin, a former deputy head of the central bank, says the government must soon choose between cutting military spending or galloping inflation. The sovereign wealth fund is being drained. According to Mikhail Zadornov, a former finance minister, its liquid assets have shrunk from 7.4% of GDP to below 2%. Exports, which were $417bn last year, are under pressure from sanctions and lower commodity prices. In December they fell by 20% year on year. Kirill Rogov of Re: Russia, a think-tank, argues that sanctions and a gradual price decline in the basket of exports, including steel and agriculture, would limit Russia’s capacity for aggression.