How Volkswagen’s electric bus went from American flagship to flop
Sean McLain , Stephen Wilmot , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 10 Jul 2025, 07:54 PM IST
Summary
The German company’s hyped reboot of its iconic vintage van has been stunted by a luxury price tag, Trump’s trade war and an embarrassing recall.
As psychedelic rock blared, Thomas Schäfer hopped onto a Huntington Beach, Calif., stage flanked by surfboards two years ago to announce the rebirth of an automotive icon, the Volkswagen bus.
