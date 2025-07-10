How Volkswagen’s electric bus went from American flagship to flop

Diess was one of a growing group of auto executives who believed the industry was on the cusp of an electric revolution, and was a fan of Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO was preparing to launch the company’s first mass market vehicle, the Model 3 sedan, which he said would cost $35,000. Nearly 200,000 people reserved a Tesla on the first day orders opened, and Diess used the new competition as a motivating tool to push Volkswagen to move faster.