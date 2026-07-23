How Wall Street’s bots are cashing in on Trump’s Truth Social posts

President Trump’s Truth Social is selling stock market traders superfast access to his posts on the platform. Wall Street was already in on that game.
Many big investment firms have developed automated systems to monitor Truth Social, detect important keywords and take action—often within a fraction of a second—such as initiating or canceling positions, traders said.
A Wall Street Journal review of trading data shows how quickly some traders have pounced on the president’s online comments. In the minute following two of Trump’s posts about Iran last month, investors traded more than 2 million shares, according to data from DTN. These trades caused swings of more than 2% in almost two dozen energy and industrial stocks.
The new “Truth API” product from Trump Media & Technology will let firms pay for an even faster readout of the president’s posts. The company plans to charge $100,000 per month, or $60,000 per month if traders commit for years, according to people familiar with the matter. Those figures are out of reach for many everyday traders who follow the president’s social posts closely.