How will the mass protests that are convulsing Iran unfold?

Iranians have much to be angry about. The rial has lost more than 40% of its value since June, when Iran and Israel fought a 12-day conflict. Last month it hit an all-time low of 1.4m to the dollar. Though the minimum wage has nearly doubled over the past two years, it is still barely $2 a day. Inflation has been in double digits for years and is now above 40%. Add to that chronic energy and water shortages: rolling blackouts have plagued the country for months, and in November Masoud Pezeshkian, the president, warned that parts of Tehran might have to be evacuated if water supplies kept dwindling.