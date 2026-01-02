How will the mass protests that are convulsing Iran unfold?

FOR MANY Iranians the prevailing mood at the end of 2025 was one of despair. The country had endured a year of war, economic collapse and environmental crisis. The government was paralysed, its leaders unable to change course because they were too weak, ideological or inept (and in some cases all three). It was only a matter of time until such gloom gave rise to another round of mass protest. The only question was what would trigger it.