How will the new Canadian tariffs affect the US economy?

Canada on Tuesday announced tariffs on roughly $20 billion of U.S. goods, days after the U.S. escalated trade tension by enacting new levies on $20 billion of Canadian goods. The acrimony follows the collapse of trade talks between the two nations, which have a nearly $900 billion-a-year trading relationship. Canada’s new tariffs are set to take effect Sept. 8.
Trade experts and economists said Canada’s levies would exert pressure on Republican candidates running in key races in the U.S. midterm elections. Here’s what they say about how the tariffs could affect the U.S. economy more broadly: