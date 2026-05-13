When President Trump arrives in Beijing this week for a summit with Xi Jinping, the Iran file will likely be on the agenda—whether or not either leader wants it there.
How Xi is playing his Iran cards as Trump heads to Beijing
SummaryPlus, Beijing wants to be essential to the Middle East without doing anything essential.
When President Trump arrives in Beijing this week for a summit with Xi Jinping, the Iran file will likely be on the agenda—whether or not either leader wants it there.
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