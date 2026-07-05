How Xi Jinping steamrolls dissent with tactics from Stalin and Mao

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is employing the sort of autocratic tactics once wielded by Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong to stamp out opposition and stack a government’s leadership with acolytes as one prepares to extend his reign.
In a throwback to the most powerful Communist leaders of the 20th century, Xi has purged dozens of senior officials—even his own protégés—overseen the growth of a cult of personality and demanded absolute loyalty.
His goal: dictate China’s destiny for years to come in order to grow the country’s power and match the U.S. in military might and economic clout. Now in his 14th year as party leader, the 73-year-old Xi has eliminated conventions put in place after Mao to prevent a return to one-man rule.