How Yemen’s dominant Houthis blackmail foreign aid agencies

Gaza’s Palestinians have had no friends as fervent as Yemen’s Houthi rebels. While Arab leaders shed crocodile tears, one of the world’s poorest countries fires ballistic missiles at Israel and targets vessels passing through Bab al-Mandab, a chokepoint for international trade. The Houthis’ religious leader, Abdel-Malik al-Houthi, vows to continue the attacks until Israel stops bombing Gaza and lets in unfettered aid. The Houthis rejoice in encouragement from abroad. “Yemen, Yemen make us proud! Turn another ship around!" cry protesters in New York.