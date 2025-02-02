How you can join the ranks of the part-time sober
Andrea Petersen , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryHere are some rules that can help.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
It can take a lot of rules to be a successful member of the growing ranks of the part-time sober. No wine after 8 p.m. No drinking during the workweek. No hard liquor. Only hard liquor.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less