How you can join the ranks of the part-time sober

Some of the part-time sober say the drink they choose is critical to keeping to their self-imposed limits. When Hope Traficanti cut back on drinking as she neared 50, she stopped keeping wine and liquor at home. When out with friends, she avoids the mixed drinks she used to go for because with sweet cocktails, “you don’t taste the alcohol," and, in the past, she’d imbibe more than she had planned. Now, when she does drink, she sticks to straight whiskey on the rocks. “You kind of know how much alcohol you’re consuming," says Traficanti, now 50, who works in international development and lives in Queens, N.Y. This makes it easier to keep to her one-drink-maximum rule, she says.