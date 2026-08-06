THE ORACLE of Delphi had a gift for being right. Seated in Apollo’s temple, the Pythia delivered her prophecies in riddles. When Croesus, king of Lydia, asked whether he should attack Persia, she replied that he would “destroy a great empire”. So he did: his own. The philosopher Heraclitus described the Delphic method as one that “neither conceals nor reveals, but gives a sign”. Her commanding pronouncements demanded attention; their ambiguity made them almost impossible to prove wrong.
How—and how much—should central banks talk?
SummaryThe art is to say enough, and no more
THE ORACLE of Delphi had a gift for being right. Seated in Apollo’s temple, the Pythia delivered her prophecies in riddles. When Croesus, king of Lydia, asked whether he should attack Persia, she replied that he would “destroy a great empire”. So he did: his own. The philosopher Heraclitus described the Delphic method as one that “neither conceals nor reveals, but gives a sign”. Her commanding pronouncements demanded attention; their ambiguity made them almost impossible to prove wrong.
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