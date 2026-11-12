Huang’s coziness with Trump wasn’t enough to save him from spying scandal

WASHINGTON—For nearly two years, Jensen Huang enjoyed direct access to President Trump and vast influence over America’s AI policy. Even still, Huang has been unable to head off a deepening scandal involving an affair with a suspected Chinese intelligence source that has now prompted Nvidia’s board to make preparations for his ouster.
From the outset, some Trump administration officials were deeply uncomfortable with the Nvidia CEO’s posture toward China. Those concerns fell on deaf ears as Huang built his power both in Silicon Valley and Washington.