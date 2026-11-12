Huang’s coziness with Trump wasn’t enough to save him from spying scandal

When the White House was preparing for Trump’s state visit to China last May, Huang was notably absent from the list of CEOs invited to attend. The trip came soon after Rubio had overseen the drafting of a memo that included concerns that Alice Huang might be a Chinese intelligence asset, U.S. officials said. But following media reports that Huang wasn’t invited, Trump invited him to meet Air Force One in Alaska and fly with him the rest of the way to Beijing.