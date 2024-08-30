Humanitarian groups sending Gaza aid face banking challenges
Mengqi Sun , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 30 Aug 2024, 03:21 PM IST
SummaryMany humanitarian organizations have had their bank accounts closed and transactions frozen since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.
Some humanitarian organizations in Europe and the U.S. trying to combat a hunger crisis in Gaza say they have had their bank accounts closed without reasons being provided and their transactions frozen since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks on Israel.
