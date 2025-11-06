Hundreds of Hamas fighters are stuck in tunnels in Israeli-controlled Gaza
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 06 Nov 2025, 11:18 am IST
Summary
The presence of the militants, who have killed three Israeli troops, is threatening to unravel the fragile cease-fire.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A detachment of Israeli engineering troops was demolishing tunnels behind the withdrawal line in Gaza last month when Hamas militants sprang from a hidden shaft, fired an antitank missile toward their excavator and killed two soldiers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story