Hunger, sickness and crime stalk Gaza under Israel’s blockade
Feliz Solomon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 May 2025, 08:32 PM IST
SummaryFood is scarce and morale is fading after a brief glimpse of normalcy during an earlier cease-fire was shattered by a return to fighting.
When Israel blockaded the Gaza Strip in early March, banning entry of all aid and other goods, Fady Abed, a dentist who works for a medical nonprofit there, thought it would last a few weeks at most.
