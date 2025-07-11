Hunting down Russian spies with Norway’s intelligence service

KIRKENES, Norway—Paranoia pervades the placid border town of Kirkenes in Norway’s far north. Residents are routinely trailed by unknown men. The Wall Street Journal’s camera crew was photographed and followed around town by a suspicious vehicle with no license plate. Most locals warn you to keep your wits about you because, as one said in a hushed tone, “the Russians are watching."

The Journal’s video shows us accompanying Norway’s domestic intelligence agency, the PST, on patrol for Russian spies. We meet residents convinced they are under Russian surveillance and we find out firsthand what it feels like to be trailed.

European intelligence officials say Kirkenes is a laboratory for Russia’s hybrid warfare—a potential ground zero for the kinds of espionage and sabotage attacks that have ramped up across Europe in recent years.

Johan Roaldsnes, the regional chief of the PST who operates in the town, says these grey-zone operations blur the traditional lines between war and peace. “It’s the feeling that something is wrong but you can’t pinpoint it," he said. “When you get the sneaky kind of off-feeling that somebody is doing this on purpose, this is not natural, you get a bad taste in your mouth."

For Roaldsnes and other authorities trying to combat Russian hybrid threats, escaping from their own presumptions is key. “Part of the problem is that you’re using your own Western logic to understand the situation," Roaldsnes said. Instead, in this part of the Far North, all forms of legitimate acts have to be treated with suspicion.

Onlookers would be forgiven for not paying attention to Russian fishing trawlers that dock in Kirkenes almost every day from Murmansk, the home of Russia’s northern fleet and a region where many of its strategic nuclear weapons are located.

But following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, all civilian vessels—and the Russians who man them—are labeled as a risk.

Moscow also regularly probes the defenses of a Norwegian border that is patrolled by teenage conscripts with little combat training. The soldiers’ job is to keep a close watch on their Russian counterparts and to make sure they “don’t take pictures of our military infrastructure," said 19-year-old Magnus Karlsvik.

In the winter months, they peer through their binoculars and carefully study footprints in the snow in an attempt to spot any Russian threat.

“Some people say it’s dangerous," Karlsvik said, “But if the time comes and we get in trouble with Russia, then I know that me and my team—we are prepared and we can handle ourselves."