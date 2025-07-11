Hunting down Russian spies with Norway’s intelligence service
A small town in Norway has become a hub for suspicious activity following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
KIRKENES, Norway—Paranoia pervades the placid border town of Kirkenes in Norway’s far north. Residents are routinely trailed by unknown men. The Wall Street Journal’s camera crew was photographed and followed around town by a suspicious vehicle with no license plate. Most locals warn you to keep your wits about you because, as one said in a hushed tone, “the Russians are watching."