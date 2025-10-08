Hyundai gets cold shoulder from Trump despite charm offensive

Trump initially said “a lot of illegal aliens" worked at the Georgia site directly after the raid. But he changed his message within days, stressing that certain foreign workers were welcome in the U.S. The release of the 317 detained South Koreans was held up roughly a day, Seoul’s foreign ministry said at the time, because Trump had asked them to stay longer to train the Americans. When a charter flight back home left Sept. 11 from Atlanta, all but one chose to leave.