I didn’t realize how addicted I was to my phone—until I went to prison

P.G. Sittenfeld is a writer and public speaker who lives in Cincinnati with his wife and three sons.
P.G. Sittenfeld is a writer and public speaker who lives in Cincinnati with his wife and three sons.
Sitting in a car in a McDonald’s parking lot in January 2024, I made a final call to my wife, Sarah, to tell her I loved her. It was the last time I’d be in possession of my iPhone before self-surrendering to the Federal Correctional Institution in Ashland, Ky.
Sitting in a car in a McDonald’s parking lot in January 2024, I made a final call to my wife, Sarah, to tell her I loved her. It was the last time I’d be in possession of my iPhone before self-surrendering to the Federal Correctional Institution in Ashland, Ky.