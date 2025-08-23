I drove an EV deep into the wilderness. I never feared running out of juice.
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Aug 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Summary
Charging deserts are going away. It’s now possible to embark on a Great American Road Trip in an electric vehicle.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Three years ago, a good old-fashioned American road trip in an electric vehicle could be a nightmare.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story