I drove an EV deep into the wilderness. I never feared running out of juice.

From LAX, I took a meandering route through the suburbs to Valencia, where I stopped in a shopping center for a late lunch. Here it occurred to me that topping up an EV is almost always a better experience than gassing up a car, even if it takes longer. Since chargers can be placed virtually anywhere you can park, many are in spots with good food and clean bathrooms. Ironically, the biggest inconvenience tended to be that my 20- to 30-minute charging time was shorter than I needed to finish my food and hit the head.