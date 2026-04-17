It is 8 a.m. in the courtyard of the Life Time Living apartment complex in Henderson, Nev. A handful of neighbors and I are resting on yoga mats, listening to a man clad in prayer beads strike six crystal bowls with a mallet.
I spent three days living at the gym. It was more about zen than sweat.
SummaryMy visit to a health-centric apartment complex in Nevada felt less like a nonstop workout and more like stepping into a wellness community
It is 8 a.m. in the courtyard of the Life Time Living apartment complex in Henderson, Nev. A handful of neighbors and I are resting on yoga mats, listening to a man clad in prayer beads strike six crystal bowls with a mallet.
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