I spent three days living at the gym. It was more about zen than sweat.

This is the counterintuitive nature of Life Time Living, a current portfolio of four luxury rental buildings from Life Time, the multibillion-dollar Minnesota-based fitness giant behind more than 190 athletic clubs across the U.S. While the perception of living at the gym may suggest moving into a frenetic temple of sweat, my stay—for which The Wall Street Journal paid a standard rate of $225 per night—felt more like an immersion in a high-end health village engineered to make wellness the path of least resistance.