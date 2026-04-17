I spent three days living at the gym. It was more about zen than sweat.

It is 8 a.m. in the courtyard of the Life Time Living apartment complex in Henderson, Nev. A handful of neighbors and I are resting on yoga mats, listening to a man clad in prayer beads strike six crystal bowls with a mallet.
It is 8 a.m. in the courtyard of the Life Time Living apartment complex in Henderson, Nev. A handful of neighbors and I are resting on yoga mats, listening to a man clad in prayer beads strike six crystal bowls with a mallet.
This wasn’t the scene I envisioned when I arrived for a three-day test-drive of living at a gym, especially not about 15 minutes from the neon chaos of the Las Vegas Strip. I expected the industrial clank of heavy iron, the relentless thump of electronic dance music and the primal roar of a HIIT instructor yelling, “Leave it all on the floor!” Instead, I found a sound bath.
This wasn’t the scene I envisioned when I arrived for a three-day test-drive of living at a gym, especially not about 15 minutes from the neon chaos of the Las Vegas Strip. I expected the industrial clank of heavy iron, the relentless thump of electronic dance music and the primal roar of a HIIT instructor yelling, “Leave it all on the floor!” Instead, I found a sound bath.
This is the counterintuitive nature of Life Time Living, a current portfolio of four luxury rental buildings from Life Time, the multibillion-dollar Minnesota-based fitness giant behind more than 190 athletic clubs across the U.S. While the perception of living at the gym may suggest moving into a frenetic temple of sweat, my stay—for which The Wall Street Journal paid a standard rate of $225 per night—felt more like an immersion in a high-end health village engineered to make wellness the path of least resistance.
“This is the best lifestyle I’ve ever had,” says Chris Heard, 42, a tech CEO I first encounter at the sound bath. At noon, I run into him again at a free luncheon, which, like the sound bath, is part of monthly programming. Some 45 residents of all ages file through a buffet catered by the adjacent athletic club’s head chef.
Heard and his wife, Tania Barresi, 42, recently moved from Canada to establish a U.S. foothold for their software business. Renting an Airbnb to plot their transition, the couple kept noticing the campus in Henderson’s Green Valley neighborhood. They didn’t know the brand but the 16.5-acre complex was hard to miss.
The centerpiece is a 171,000-square-foot athletic club set against the distant backdrop of the Strip and Red Rock Canyon. The club opened in 2014.
Connected by a landscaped path is Life Time Living, which opened in 2022. The 149 units range from $2,850 a month one-bedrooms to two-bedrooms topping out around $7,000, with floor plans spanning 914 to 1,727 square feet. Rent covers club membership and all utilities except electricity.
Blending resort-style flash with health-centric amenities, the building is designed to leave the frictions of daily life at the lobby door. Beyond a residents’ lounge with fireplaces and poolside cabanas by an outdoor hang out area with televisions, wellness is baked into the details: circadian rhythm-friendly natural light, filtered water stations and a lobby staircase that makes it easy to skip the elevator. A concierge service included with rent can handle everything from changing lightbulbs and maintaining in-unit air and water filters to scheduling yoga class wake-up calls and nutritionist-led pantry audits.
“The building had everything we wanted,” says Barresi, noting that the amenities, not the athletic club, were the main draw. “We aren’t usually gym people.” Yet she and Heard realized that while growing their company, health had fallen off their priority list. A built-in health environment offered the promise of a reset.
After moving into a 913-square-foot one-bedroom unit, the village model yielded quick, measurable results: Heard lost eight pounds in the first month. But the social chemistry was the real surprise. In a building designed for well-being, shared values accelerated connections. “We landed in a community where we made friends immediately,” Heard says.
Steve Howard, 67, a retired security professional, found a similar experience at the location in Burlington, Mass. When he and his wife, Chantal Valentin, 66, decided to downsize outside Boston in 2024, they vetted a half-dozen high-end developments. The nearby Life Time Living—opened in 2023, with 167 residences ranging from 558-square-foot studios to 1,389-square-feet two-bedrooms, with prices from $2,995 to $6,250 per month—ultimately won on value.
“Compared to other luxury apartments, this checked more boxes for the money, convenience, quality construction and services,” says Howard, who rents a 750-square-foot one-bedroom. For him, the appeal is in the all-in-one lifestyle: underground parking, reliable maintenance and even a barber at the club’s spa. The setup proved useful during his recovery from a knee replacement, when he worked with an on-site personal trainer.
Back in Henderson, I meet Life Time founder and CEO Bahram Akradi in the residents’ private dining room. Akradi founded the company in 1992 as Life Time Fitness, but in 2017, he dropped “Fitness” from the name. The move declared Life Time wasn’t just a place to work out; it was a brand centered on a holistic way of life. In 2018, the company launched Life Time Work, a co-working concept.
Akradi’s vision for Life Time Living emerged around 2015 as he watched dying shopping malls leave behind massive footprints in prime locations. The 63-year-old entrepreneur saw an opportunity to repurpose those acres into centralized health ecosystems that reduced modern stress, urban sprawl and car trips. Plus, for years people told him, “I wish I could live at Life Time.”
Eventually market validation was also there; his new athletic club openings were drawing waiting lists of up to 10,000 people, with average annual revenue per membership reaching $3,531. “Seeing that level of demand made me realize we could translate the brand into residential,” Akradi says.
Famously detail-oriented, Akradi was intimately involved in the Henderson project. He oversaw the soundproofing of the apartments and used the same in-house construction team that builds his athletic clubs to custom-make everything from the units’ front doors to bed headboards.
The health village model depends on neighborly harmony. After all, a heated pickleball scuffle could end in a very long elevator ride home. Mary Zedella, who has managed the Henderson site since its opening, says she’s rarely had to navigate resident friction. Her theory? The community is self-selecting, drawn by the same underlying goals. Steve Howard in Burlington echoes the sentiment. “It would be very difficult to find many faults with this environment,” he says.
Life Time Living is scaling fast. Since its 2021 debut in Coral Gables, Fla., it has expanded to Henderson, Burlington and Stamford, Conn., with 524 units currently under construction in Paradise Valley, Ariz., and King of Prussia, Pa. Projects are slated for Richmond Heights, Mo.; Raleigh, N.C, Maple Grove, Minn., Bethesda, Md. and Dallas. This momentum is backed by a 70% resident retention rate, according to Life Time; this is comfortably above the 63% national average reported by apartment search platform RentCafe.com.
The scarcity of true competitors is what piqued my interest and prompted my stay. Most rivals are high-end resorts—like Canyon Ranch in the U.S. or the global Six Senses—whose branded residences are multimillion-dollar condos or houses, not rental apartments. Other newer wellness developments are designed as exclusive, pricey sanctuaries for owners. Akradi follows a different logic with his rentals: he treats health as fundamental infrastructure rather than a luxury amenity.
A new evolution for Life Time is MIORA, a medical program focused on performance and longevity that the company plans to weave into its residential villages. It will offer on-site blood draws and biometric tracking. Paired with novel peptides, GLP-1s and proprietary supplements, the clinical approach aims to give residents a fully integrated view of their health. Life Time Living and MIORA operate as separate entities with strict data separation, but their proximity may give pause to renters wary of such an all-encompassing corporate embrace.
On my way back to my apartment after a training class and a protein shake, I run into Daryl Nelson, 36, in the hallway. The consultant and his fiancée, client services professional Courtney Foley, 37, moved in soon after the building opened. They were at the residents’ luncheon. “How’s your day going?” he asked.
Only then did it hit me: I hadn’t left the campus in three days. In that time, I had attended a sound bath and a workout class. I had gone for a run, played pickleball, paid $121 for a haircut and $132 for a massage and worked by the pool. I’d spent $103 on seven straight meals on-site and learned a handful of residents’ by name. I wasn’t just living at the gym—I’d been absorbed into the village.