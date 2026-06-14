As I emerged from my children’s earliest years—a miasma of Duplo blocks, nursing pads and sleepless nights—I felt utterly depleted, not just in a physical sense but in a creative one. Gone were the days I’d spent head-down in essays or book projects. I was lucky if I got 20 minutes to focus before the next high-pitched interruption.
I take 24-hour micro-retreats. Here’s why you should too.
SummaryScience suggests you don’t need a long vacation to recharge. A 24-hour break that interrupts your routine—and puts you into a flow state—can be hugely restorative.
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