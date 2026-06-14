I take 24-hour micro-retreats. Here’s why you should too.

Elizabeth Svoboda, The Wall Street Journal
3 min read14 Jun 2026, 06:39 PM IST
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Micro-retreats provide brief escapes that renew creativity and relieve mental exhaustion.
Summary
Science suggests you don’t need a long vacation to recharge. A 24-hour break that interrupts your routine—and puts you into a flow state—can be hugely restorative.

As I emerged from my children’s earliest years—a miasma of Duplo blocks, nursing pads and sleepless nights—I felt utterly depleted, not just in a physical sense but in a creative one. Gone were the days I’d spent head-down in essays or book projects. I was lucky if I got 20 minutes to focus before the next high-pitched interruption.

So I decided to take a cue from the writer Joyce Maynard, who sometimes holes herself up in motels to write. In chats with my husband, I floated the idea of a micro-retreat: checking into a room a little after noon, then returning around the same time the next day.

These micro-retreats have proven so energizing that I now take a few each year—and science suggests such hiatuses, despite their brief duration, can renew enthusiasm and relieve mental exhaustion in potent ways. They’re a welcome temporary escape from a chaotic and overclocked world.

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