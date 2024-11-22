ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant deepen Israel’s isolation
Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 22 Nov 2024, 07:15 PM IST
SummaryThe move by the International Criminal Court will complicate travel by Israel’s prime minister and former defense minister, who would risk arrest in the court’s member countries.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Arrest warrants issued for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister over alleged war crimes threaten to deepen the global isolation of a country already under pressure around the world for its handling of the war in the Gaza Strip.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less