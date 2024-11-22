ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant deepen Israel’s isolation

Israel invaded the Gaza Strip after the Hamas-led attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, that left 1,200 people dead and more than 250 held hostage, around 100 of whom remain in Gaza, though dozens are feared dead. The war has killed about 44,000 Gazans, according to Palestinian health officials, who don’t say how many were combatants. The vast majority of the population has been displaced, and food and other essentials have been in short supply for much of the war.